Sept 7 Commerzbank AG :

* Commerzbank supervisory board: intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2018 that Stefan Schmittmann be elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative

* AGM shall also be notified that Stefan Schmittmann will be put forward as candidate for position of chairman of supervisory board as the successor to Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller