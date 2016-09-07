BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
Sept 7 Commerzbank AG :
* Commerzbank supervisory board: intends to propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2018 that Stefan Schmittmann be elected to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative
* AGM shall also be notified that Stefan Schmittmann will be put forward as candidate for position of chairman of supervisory board as the successor to Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.