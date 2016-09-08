BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 SAF HOLLAND SA :
* Acquires majority interest in Brazilian suspension specialist KLL
* Expects closing of acquisition sometime in Q4 of 2016
* Companies agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Intends to include KLL into SAF-HOLLAND Group's scope of consolidation as of October 1, 2016
* Founding family will retain remaining 42.5 percent interest in KLL
* Kll expects sales for full-year 2016 to reach about 10 million euros ($11.25 million) and a break-even ebitda
* Expects that rising sales at KLL will allow it to return to EBIT-margins achieved in a normal year which were above current SAF-HOLLAND Group average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing