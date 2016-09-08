Sept 8 SAF HOLLAND SA :

* Acquires majority interest in Brazilian suspension specialist KLL

* Expects closing of acquisition sometime in Q4 of 2016

* Companies agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Intends to include KLL into SAF-HOLLAND Group's scope of consolidation as of October 1, 2016

* Founding family will retain remaining 42.5 percent interest in KLL

* Kll expects sales for full-year 2016 to reach about 10 million euros ($11.25 million) and a break-even ebitda

* Expects that rising sales at KLL will allow it to return to EBIT-margins achieved in a normal year which were above current SAF-HOLLAND Group average