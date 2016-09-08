BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Clas Ohlson
* President and CEO Klas Balkow leaves Clas Ohlson
* Says search for his successor now begins
* Klas Balkow leaves to take on the position as President and CEO at Axfood no later than 15 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing