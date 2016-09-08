BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Genus Plc
* Fy revenue fell 3 percent to 388.3 million stg
* Total dividend 21.4 penceper share
* Preliminary results
* Fy adjusted pretax profit rose 7 percent to 49.7 million stg
* Final dividend 14.7 penceper share
* Fy statutory profit before tax up 5% to £60.9m
* Plan to increase research and development investment in fy17 and therefore expect broadly stable constant currency results
* However exchange rates should provide a benefit to full year reported numbers
* Overall we expect to perform in line with market expectations - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.