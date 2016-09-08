BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Doro AB
* Says effective September 12th, Doro's CEO Jerome Arnaud will assume the position as CEO of Doro Care and its recent Norwegian acquisition, Trygghetssentralen.
* Says cooperation between Doro and Doro Care will be intensified. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing