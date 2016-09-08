BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Husqvarna Ab
* Husqvarna group increase and expand the robotics manufacturing
* Says will increase the capacity for its Newton Aycliffe factory in England
* Will also expand and build up capacity at the existing Husqvarna Group site in Vrbno, Czech Republic Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing