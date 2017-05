Sept 8 B2holding ASA :

* Agreement signed to acquire portfolio of residential mortgage NPLs in Romania in JV with EOS

* Has entered into agreement to buy residential mortgage Non-Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio in Romania in a 50/50 partnership with EOS Investment RO GmbH (EOS)

* Portfolio has nominal value of some 370 million euros ($416.5 million)

* Transaction is expected to close during December 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)