Sept 8 Trelleborg AB

* Trelleborg acquires seals distributor for expansion in the U.S. - the privately owned U.S. based Anderson Seal LLC

* Says the acquisition will increase Trelleborg's presence in the Midwestern United States

* Says acquired business' sales amounted to approximately SEK 145 milion in 2015