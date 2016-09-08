Sept 8 Betsson AB

* Says acquires locally licensed operator Losimu strategine grupe in Lithuania

* Says initial acquisition consideration is EUR 4.0 million, payable in cash on completion

* In the six month period to 30 June 2016, the revenue of the acquired entity was EUR 3.0 million and the adjusted EBIT was EUR 0.55 million. On an annualised basis, the transaction multiple is therefore around 3.6x 2016 EBIT. The sellers are eligible to receive a further EUR 2.0 million performance bonus in 2017 subject to achieving certain milestones.

* Says total consideration will then be a maximum 7.25x adjusted annualised EBIT for 2016.