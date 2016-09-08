BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Says has signed letters of intent with Nordea Liv Norge AS and Steen & Strøm AS regarding the acquisition of the company Åsane Storsenter DA in Bergen, Norway
* Transaction will be based on a property value of around 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($245.81 million)
* Parties aim to complete transaction within a month's time
($1 = 8.1363 Norwegian crowns)
* Tiger Global Management LLC takes share stake of 425,000 shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc - SEC filing