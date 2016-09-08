Sept 8 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Says has signed letters of intent with Nordea Liv Norge AS and Steen & Strøm AS regarding the acquisition of the company Åsane Storsenter DA in Bergen, Norway

* Transaction will be based on a property value of around 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($245.81 million)

* Parties aim to complete transaction within a month's time Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1363 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)