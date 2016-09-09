Sept 9 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* Final dividend 8 penceper share
* Total dividend 12 penceper share
* FY revenue £1,595.2m (2015: £1,513.9m) +5.4%
* FY like-for-like sales +3.4%
* FY profit before tax £80.6m (2015: £77.8m) +3.6%
* FY operating profit £109.7m (2015: £112.5m) down 2.5%
* Since year end, wetherspoon's sales have continued to be
encouraging and increased by 4.1%
* Currently sees a slightly improved trading outcome for
current fy, compared with our expectations at pre-close stage
