Sept 9 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Final dividend 8 penceper share

* Total dividend 12 penceper share

* FY revenue £1,595.2m (2015: £1,513.9m) +5.4%

* FY like-for-like sales +3.4%

* FY profit before tax £80.6m (2015: £77.8m) +3.6%

* FY operating profit £109.7m (2015: £112.5m) down 2.5%

* Since year end, wetherspoon's sales have continued to be encouraging and increased by 4.1%

* Currently sees a slightly improved trading outcome for current fy, compared with our expectations at pre-close stage