Sept 9 Sparebanken Vest :

* Sells portfolio of non-performing loans

* Sale will have positive effect on Q3 pre-tax result for Sparebanken Vest of about 60 million Norwegian crowns ($7.33 million)

* Bank's balance sheet is not affected by portfolio sale

* Portfolio consists of loans with personal liability dating from 2000 to 2016 ($1 = 8.1863 Norwegian crowns)