BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Sept 9 Sparebanken Vest :
* Sells portfolio of non-performing loans
* Sale will have positive effect on Q3 pre-tax result for Sparebanken Vest of about 60 million Norwegian crowns ($7.33 million)
* Bank's balance sheet is not affected by portfolio sale
* Portfolio consists of loans with personal liability dating from 2000 to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1863 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing