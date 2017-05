Sept 12 DIC Asset AG :

* Purchases office real estate in Hanover with around 18,000 square metres

* Acquisition made for Investment Fund DIC Office Balance II

* Purchased office real estate Office Center Plaza in Hanover for about 32 million euros ($35.98 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)