Sept 12 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Resolves upon a capital increase of up to 17,715,032 new shares

* New shares will have a notional value of 1.00 euro each and carry full dividend rights from January 1, 2016

* Subscription price per new share is 9.40 euros, which corresponds to a discount of 8.4 percent to XETRA-closing price of shares on September 9, 2016 (10.26 euros)

* Gross proceeds for company expected to amount to about 166.5 million euros ($187.35 million)

* Intends to principally use proceeds of offering to finance acquisitions of additional properties in accordance with Hamborner's corporate strategy