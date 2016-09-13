BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
Sept 13 Ocean Yield ASA :
* Said on Monday had successfully completed new unsecured bond issue of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($91.2 million)
* Bond's maturity date is Sept. 2021, coupon 3 months NIBOR + 4.50 pct p.a. with quarterly interest payments
* Net proceeds to be used to refinance existing debt from Aker ASA, finance future growth and for general corporate purposes
* Said had concurrently repurchased 245.5 million crowns of OCY 02 with maturity in 2019 and 92.5 million crowns of OCY 03 with maturity in 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2220 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po