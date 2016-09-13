Sept 13 JD Sports Fashion Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 20 percent to 970.6 million stg

* Another record result for half year with group profit before tax and exceptional items increased by a further 66%

* Further strong like for like sales growth

* Interim dividend increased by 4.2% from 1.20p to 1.25p with cash retained in group

* H1 total group revenue increased by 20% in period to £970.6 million (2015: £809.9 million)

* Like for like sales for 26 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by approximately 10%

* Total gross margin of 48.1% was 0.7% higher than prior year (2015: 47.4%)

* Adjusted earnings per ordinary share before exceptional items have increased by 60% to 29.83p (2015: 18.62p).

* Basic earnings per ordinary share have increased by 69% to 29.83p (2015: 17.62p).

* Given importance of christmas in context of overall result, we do not believe that it is appropriate to issue an update on trading since period end

* However, notwithstanding demanding comparatives going forward following strong revenue growth in previous three years, positive nature of trading in second half to date is encouraging.

* Will provide an update on trading in early january after our key christmas trading period.