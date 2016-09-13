Sept 13 JD Sports Fashion Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 20 percent to 970.6 million stg
* Another record result for half year with group profit
before tax and exceptional items increased by a further 66%
* Further strong like for like sales growth
* Interim dividend increased by 4.2% from 1.20p to 1.25p
with cash retained in group
* H1 total group revenue increased by 20% in period to
£970.6 million (2015: £809.9 million)
* Like for like sales for 26 week period across all group
fascias, including those in europe, increased by approximately
10%
* Total gross margin of 48.1% was 0.7% higher than prior
year (2015: 47.4%)
* Adjusted earnings per ordinary share before exceptional
items have increased by 60% to 29.83p (2015: 18.62p).
* Basic earnings per ordinary share have increased by 69% to
29.83p (2015: 17.62p).
* Given importance of christmas in context of overall
result, we do not believe that it is appropriate to issue an
update on trading since period end
* However, notwithstanding demanding comparatives going
forward following strong revenue growth in previous three years,
positive nature of trading in second half to date is
encouraging.
* Will provide an update on trading in early january after
our key christmas trading period.
