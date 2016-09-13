Sept 13 Aevis Victoria Sa

* Swiss medical network sa - acquisition offer to all the shareholders of Generale Beaulieu Holding SA - Clinique Générale-Beaulieu joining Swiss Medical Network

* Swiss Medical Network will submit an acquisition offer in cash to all shareholders of GBH on Sept. 14, for all registered shares of GBH, at a price of 25,000 Swiss francs ($25,654.18) per share

* Price offered by Swiss Medical Network values GBH at 187.5 million Swiss francs