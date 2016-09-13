BRIEF-AFT Pharma extends agreement to out-license Maxigesic to France
* Extended existing agreements to add a French pharmaceutical company to out-license product line of Maxigesic, to France
Sept 13 Aevis Victoria Sa
* Swiss medical network sa - acquisition offer to all the shareholders of Generale Beaulieu Holding SA - Clinique Générale-Beaulieu joining Swiss Medical Network
* Swiss Medical Network will submit an acquisition offer in cash to all shareholders of GBH on Sept. 14, for all registered shares of GBH, at a price of 25,000 Swiss francs ($25,654.18) per share
* Price offered by Swiss Medical Network values GBH at 187.5 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
