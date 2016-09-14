Sept 14 Gerry Weber International AG :

* Sales revenues up 1.3 percent to 638.5 million euros ($716.46 million) in first nine months of 2015/16

* High negative effects and depreciation/amortisation in connection with realignment weighed on earnings

* Group's EBITDA dropped from 63.0 million euros to 40.7 million euros in first nine months of 2015/16

* EBIT dropped sharply from 38.0 million euros to 0.6 million euros in first nine months of 2015/16

* 9-month net loss 4.0 million euros versus profit 22.2 million euros year ago

* Is upholding its full year guidance