Sept 14 Dunelm Group Plc :

* Final dividend 19.1 penceper share

* Total dividend 56.6 penceper share

* Preliminary results for 52 weeks to 2 july 2016

* Continued delivery across all three areas of growth strategy:

* 23.2 pct growth in home delivery sales (52 week basis), now accounting for 7.0 pct of total revenue (fy15: 6.1pct);

* Six new openings in year (including two relocations), increasing footprint to 152 superstores; nine new stores contractually committed.

* Progress on eight key initiatives to support growth strategy and to build a world class operating model in a low cost environment:

* Reduction in stock holding by £16.5m (12.4pct) through improved retail disciplines

* Strong free cashflow, up 26.9pct to £110.4m

* Special distribution during period of 31.5p per share (£63.8m)

* Recommended final dividend of 19.1p per share (fy15: 16.0p), increasing full year dividend to 25.1p (fy15: 21.5p), an increase of 16.7pct for full year

* On a consistent 52-week basis, we grew our total sales by 7.1pct

* 1pct growth in our like-for-like store sales

* Fy total revenues of £880.9m versus £835.8m

* Fy operating profit at £129.3m versus £122.5m

* Fy profit before tax at £128.9m versus £122.6m

* Fy like-for-like growth of +2.5pct