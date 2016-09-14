BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Sept 14 Alliance Pharma Plc :
* Interim results
* H1 pretax profit rose 113 pct to 11.7 mln stg
* H1 revenue rose 104 pct to 46.4 mln stg
* Interim dividend up 10 pct to 0.403p (H1 2015: 0.366p)
* Weakening of sterling against euro and us dollar that developed during half year had effect of increasing sales by 2 pct
* UK remains our largest territory returning sales of 24.0 mln stg (H1 2015: 18.3 mln stg)
* We will be investing in Diclectin to provide a new platform for future growth
* Still too early to assess long-term impact of UK's decision to renegotiate its relationship with European Union
* However, with operations in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, we do not expect market access to be a problem - and all our licences are held within individual member states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.