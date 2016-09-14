BRIEF-Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26, B shares on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
Sept 14 Deutsche Beteiligungs Ag
* Deutsche Beteiligungs ag: capital increase of up to 1,367,635 new shares approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/A share and $0.002906/B share for 2016 to shareholders
May 22 Australia shares rose on Monday and looked set to break a three-session losing streak, as gains in financials, metals and energy companies bolstered the index.