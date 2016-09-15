WannaCry attack is well manageable for insurance sector - Munich Re
FRANKFURT, May 15 The fallout of the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is manageable for the global insurance industry, German reinsurance giant Munich Re said on Monday.
Sept 15 JDC Group AG :
* JDC Group with a very positive outlook for the second half of 2016
* H1 consolidated sales fell slightly by 1.5 percent to 36.2 million euros ($40.69 million) (H1 2015: 36.8 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA at 0.4 million euros were less than they were for same period of previous year (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros)
* H1 net income after taxes (EAT) at -0.8 million euros was also lower than in same period of previous year (H1 2015: -0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
