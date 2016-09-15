Sept 15 JDC Group AG :

* JDC Group with a very positive outlook for the second half of 2016

* H1 consolidated sales fell slightly by 1.5 percent to 36.2 million euros ($40.69 million) (H1 2015: 36.8 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA at 0.4 million euros were less than they were for same period of previous year (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros)

* H1 net income after taxes (EAT) at -0.8 million euros was also lower than in same period of previous year (H1 2015: -0.4 million euros)