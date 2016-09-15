BRIEF-Aramus Q1 net loss widens to 284,470 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 786,020 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Ratos Ab
* Ratos's subsidiary Airteam acquires Ventek Ventilation
* The company has approximately 45 employees
* Sales for 2015 amounted to approximately DKK 65 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D’Andre to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: