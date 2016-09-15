Sept 15 Eeii AG :

* Resignation of chairman

* Heinz-Dieter Waffel, chairman of board of Eeii AG, will resign from his position as chairman of company effective 30 September 2016

* Victor Lorenz Gnehm, currently vice chairman, will fill in as Waffel's successor until next ordinary general meeting of shareholders. He will assume office of chairman as of October 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)