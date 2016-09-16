BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Concludes buy-back of own shares
* During the period June 3-September 15, Fingerprint Cards bought back a total of 10 228 000 shares, equivalent to 3% of the total number of shares, for a total price of SEK 1,032 mln
* The average price was SEK 101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility