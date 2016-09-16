UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Knorr Bremse AG
* Increases cash offer to the shareholders of Haldex to SEK 125 per share and reduces the minimum acceptance level condition
* Says increased offer values Haldex at SEK 5,526,996,250
* Says we now hold shareholdings in Haldex of 11.35 percent
* Says minimum acceptance level condition in offer is reduced so that offer is conditional upon being accepted to such extent that Knorr-Bremse becomes owner of more than 50 per cent of shares in Haldex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.