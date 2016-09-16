UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Atea ASA :
* Atea Norway signs frame agreement with NAV IT
* Agreement runs for 2 years with an option for renewal of additional 2 years
* Estimated annual contract value is of 63 million - 88 million Norwegian crowns ($7.65 million - $10.68 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2381 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.