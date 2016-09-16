UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Leroy Seafood Group Asa :
* Launched a mandatory offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Havfisk ASA.
* The offer price is NOK 36.50 per share
* The acceptance period is from 19 September 2016 to 17 October 2016 at 18:00 CET, subject to extension.
* Lerøy has today launched a voluntary offer to acquire all shares in Norway Seafoods Group AS.
* The offer price is NOK 1.00 per share
* The offer period is from 19 September 2016 to 17 October 2016 at 18:00 CET, subject to extension.
* Lerøy has engaged DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Financial Advisors and Receiving Agents in connection with the mandatory offer on Havfisk ASA and voluntary offer on Norway Seafoods Group AS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.