UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Haldex Ab
* Trading halted in Haldex shares
* Last reported trade in Haldex at 126.25 crowns per share
* Germany's Knorr-Bremse has raised its offer for Haldex to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), aiming to trump the improved offer made on Wednesday by ZF Friedrichshafen ZFF.UL. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.