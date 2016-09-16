UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Zf Friedrichshafen AG
* ZF increases the offer price to SEK 120 in cash per share in Haldex from SEK 110 per share
* Says initial acceptance period is extended and will end on 3 October 2016
* Says ZF reserves right to further extend acceptance period as well as to postpone settlement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.