Sept 19 Wilex AG :

* Subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma signs option agreement with Max Delbrück Center

* Heidelberg Pharma starts internal development project for multiple myeloma based on its proprietary atac (antibody targeted amanitin conjugates) technology with BCMA antibodies

* Financial details are not disclosed but will not have a material impact on Wilex' cash guidance