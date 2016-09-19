Sept 19 Anoto Group AB :

* Further reduces costs and enhances its management committee and informs of a change in the board

* Over next few weeks will finish integrating product development, support, and operations functions of its Livescribe acquisition into its global organization

* Consolidation will eliminate overhead associated with two offices, increase efficiency, reduce operating costs, and enhance customer service

* Anna Belfrage has joined Anoto as interim CFO

