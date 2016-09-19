BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 6.7 million dinars versus 9 million dinars year ago
Sept 19 Energiekontor AG :
* Following private placement of share packages of the founders Günter Lammers and dr Bodo Wilkens, free float increases to 42.9 percent
* Together, company founders now hold 57.1 percent - currently no further share sales planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.