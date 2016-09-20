Sept 20 French Connection Group Plc :
* H1 pretax loss 7.9 mln stg versus 7.9 mln stg loss year
ago
* H1 revenue 69.2 mln stg versus 75.8 mln stg year ago
* Overall revenue down 2.3 pct on a square footage reduction
of 15.8 pct
* Composite gross margin of 46.0 pct (2015: 45.5 pct)
reflecting higher proportion of retail sales within group
revenue
* Closing net cash of 7.7 mln stg (2015: 15.0 mln stg) and
no debt
* "Although overall performance for first half has been
disappointing, retail result has been particularly pleasing when
compared to last year in what has been a difficult retail
environment"
* Performance in wholesale and licensing has been more
challenging but we have started to see an improvement recently
and expect to see a recovery in second half
* As ever, overall result will be dependent on christmas
trading period but second half of year has started well"
* In line with normal cycle that we would expect, wholesale
side of business has been much more challenging in both
UK/Europe and especially in North America
* Ecommerce revenue increased to represent 26.5 pct of group
retail revenue (2015: 22.3 pct) with mobile and tablet sales
making up 50 pct of ecommerce revenue (2015: 47 pct)
* Retail improvement driven by strong LFL performance with
UK/Europe stores up 6.5 pct
* Continued strong performance in first six weeks of second
half
