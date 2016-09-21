BRIEF-Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery and partner to invest 10 mln yuan to set up Mexico-based unit
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :
Sept 21 Snowbird AG :
* Resignation of supervisory board members
* Viona Brandt, chairlady of supervisory board and Thomas Bieri, member of supervisory board today informed management of company that they will resign from supervisory board effective Oct. 21, 2016
* Management board will try to replace vacant positions of supervisory board as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from March 31 each year