Sept 21 DVB Bank SE :
* Adjustment of forecast for 2016
* Now expects a consolidated net loss for 2016 that is
predicted to be in a double-digit million euro range
* No longer anticipates that it can achieve consolidated net
income for 2016 financial year that approaches net income of
previous year, as originally forecast
* From today's perspective, 2016 aggregate loan loss
provisioning will exceed previous year's level
* No longer anticipates being able to achieve financial
management indicators - return on equity (before taxes),
cost/income ratio, and economic value added - as forecast for
2016 financial year
