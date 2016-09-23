Sept 23 Smiths Group Plc :

* Smiths group to divest artificial lift business

* Agreement to sell its artificial lift business, part of John Crane Division, to Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC

* Total gross consideration payable at completion is $39.5m in cash

* Management team will transfer with business

* Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by end of calendar year