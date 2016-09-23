BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Smiths Group Plc :
* Smiths group to divest artificial lift business
* Agreement to sell its artificial lift business, part of John Crane Division, to Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC
* Total gross consideration payable at completion is $39.5m in cash
* Management team will transfer with business
* Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by end of calendar year
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: