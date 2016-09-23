Sept 23 Knorr Bremse AG

* Knorr-Bremse acquires additional shares in Haldex and adjusts the terms of the offer

* Says purchase agreement contains provisions on potential additional consideration

* Says at time of this announcement Knorr-bremse owns in total 6,595,039 shares in Haldex, corresponding to 14.91 per cent of all shares and votes in haldex

* Says Knorr-Bremse AG has acquired 1,575,039 additional shares in haldex ab (publ) ("haldex"), corresponding to 3.56 per cent of all shares and votes in Haldex

* Says shares bought at a price of SEK 125 per share, from Carnegie

* Says on account of agreement with Carnegie, offer terms are adjusted so that all shareholders in Haldex whose shares are acquired by Knorr-Bremse in offer are entitled to a corresponding additional consideration

* "The acquisition of a further stake in Haldex again confirms the attractiveness of our offer to the shareholders of the company. It reflects the positive feedback from investors which we received over the last days", said Klaus Deller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)