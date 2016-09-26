BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Mologen AG :
* Capital increase through rights issue and issuance of a convertible bond
* Chinese investor commits to purchase up to 3.4 million new shares
* Issue proceeds to be used for implementation of new "next level" strategy
* Subscription price of 1.20 euros per new share
* Issuing of up to 11,315,750 new shares
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland