Sept 26 Mologen AG :

* Capital increase through rights issue and issuance of a convertible bond

* Chinese investor commits to purchase up to 3.4 million new shares

* Issue proceeds to be used for implementation of new "next level" strategy

* Subscription price of 1.20 euros per new share

* Issuing of up to 11,315,750 new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)