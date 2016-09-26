BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
Sept 26 Brain AG :
* Appoints experienced corporate finance specialist to the board of management
* Eric Marks to leave board of management of Brain AG for personal reasons as of Oct. 31, 2016
* Frank Goebel appointed to board of management of Brain AG as of Nov. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has secured VDT Psychologie- & Medizinvertrieb as marketing and distribution partner in Germany and Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: