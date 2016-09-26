BRIEF-Huntsman and Clariant to combine in merger of equals
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
Sept 26 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Second positive phase 3 trial for Epidiolex in LGS
* Primary endpoint achieved in both Epidiolex doses with high statistical significance compared to placebo
* Expects to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food & Drug Administration in first half of 2017.
* Data represents third positive phase 3 pivotal trial for epidiolex reported in 2016
* Second positive phase 3 pivotal trial for epidiolex cannabidiol in treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
* During treatment period, patients taking epidiolex 20mg/kg/day achieved median reduction in monthly drop seizures of 42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday: