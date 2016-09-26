Sept 26 Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Second positive phase 3 trial for Epidiolex in LGS

* Primary endpoint achieved in both Epidiolex doses with high statistical significance compared to placebo

* Expects to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food & Drug Administration in first half of 2017.

* Data represents third positive phase 3 pivotal trial for epidiolex reported in 2016

* Second positive phase 3 pivotal trial for epidiolex cannabidiol in treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

* During treatment period, patients taking epidiolex 20mg/kg/day achieved median reduction in monthly drop seizures of 42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: