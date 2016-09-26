German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
FRANKFURT, May 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Sept 26 Ericsson
* Says partners with Liberty Global Partners to expand DVR (Digital Video Recording) services in Latin America
* Says Ericsson and Liberty Global confirms a new two-year deal between VTR in Chile and Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico, both part of LiLAC Group (Liberty Latin-America and Caribbean, part of Liberty Global Group) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 22 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Says it raises $93 billion for tech fund SoftBank Vision Fund which was established by overseas subsidiary