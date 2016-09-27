Sept 27 Karolinska Development Ab
* Karolinska Development portfolio company Dilafor AB raises
51 million Swedish crowns ($6 million) to facilitate phase IIb
clinical study with tafoxiparin
* Financing has no impact on Karolinska Development's fair
value
* As a result of new financing, Karolinska Development has
decreased its indirect holdings via KDev investments in Dilafor
from 53% to 35%
* Successful completion of financing round enables Dilafor
to facilitate a phase IIb dose finding trial with tafoxiparin
trial in northern europe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5302 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)