Sept 27 Karolinska Development Ab

* Karolinska Development portfolio company Dilafor AB raises 51 million Swedish crowns ($6 million) to facilitate phase IIb clinical study with tafoxiparin

* Financing has no impact on Karolinska Development's fair value

* As a result of new financing, Karolinska Development has decreased its indirect holdings via KDev investments in Dilafor from 53% to 35%

* Successful completion of financing round enables Dilafor to facilitate a phase IIb dose finding trial with tafoxiparin trial in northern europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5302 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)