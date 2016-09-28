Sept 28 Steinhoff
* Steinhoff announces a capital increase
* Says 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed
for by upington investment holdings b.v. ("upington"), a company
ultimately controlled by a family trust of dr christo wiese,
steinhoff's largest shareholder and chairman of steinhoff's
supervisory board
* Says an additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares (
"placing shares") will be offered to institutional investors via
an accelerated bookbuild
* Says 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for
by lancaster 101 proprietary limited
* Says aggregate number of new ordinary shares to be issued
in connection with subscriptions and upsize facility amounts to
332 million new shares and represents 8.5 per cent
* Says total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above
transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million
