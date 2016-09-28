BRIEF-SPAR Group says CEO Scott Popaditch resigned
Effective immediately, current chief operating officer, Kori G. Belzer, will serve as interim-CEO
Sept 28 Q-Free ASA :
* Q-Free Open Roadsis close to entering into final contract to implement and maintain Advanced Transportation Management System in US
Order value will be about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($24.62 million), contract will have duration of four years
WELLINGTON, May 18 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.