BRIEF-Cisco Systems Inc Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
Sept 28 Hugo Games A/S :
* Has entered into distribution agreement with Chinese Publisher Sharetimes Ltd.
* Agreement covers distribution of "Cristiano Ronaldo: Kick'n'Run" in China
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
* Announces a new distribution agreement with construction and surveying supplier Hixon Mfg & Supply Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: