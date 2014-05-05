BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
(Corrects second paragraph to read "funds from operations" instead of "funds from operations operating profit")
BERLIN May 5 German real estate investment trust Alstria Office REIT AG posted lower first-quarter sales on Monday, though stuck to its full-year forecast.
First-quarter sales eased 1.4 percent to 25.9 million euros ($36 million) while funds from operations (FFO) fell 8.5 percent to 12.7 million euros, the company said.
The company repeated its forecast for sales this year of 102 million euros and an FFO result of 47 million euros.
Last year it recorded total revenue of 104.2 million euros and an FFO result of 45.3 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare medical insurance program if they like, with one also saying she was confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program.
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.