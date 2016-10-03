Oct 3 Convatec Inc
* Convatec, a global medical products and technologies
group, today announces that it intends to proceed with an
initial public offer
* In year ended 31 december 2015, group generated revenue of
$1,650.4 million, adjusted ebitda of $473.8 million and adjusted
ebit of $436.8 million
* Offer is expected to raise gross primary proceeds of
approximately $1.8 billion from an issue of new shares by
company
* Company intends to target a free float of at least 25% of
company's issued share capital
* It is expected that admission will take place in late
october or early november 2016
* Sir christopher gent will be formally appointed to
company's board of directors ( "board") as non-executive
chairmanConvatec intends to apply for admission of company's
ordinary shares ("shares") to premium listing segment of
official list of financial conduct authority and to trading on
main market of london stock exchange
* In six months ended 30 june 2016, group generated revenue
of $828.9 million, adjusted ebitda of $226.2 million and
adjusted ebit of $209.0 million
* Offer will provide an opportunity for a partial
realisation by company's ultimate shareholders, nordic capital
("nordic capital") and avista capital partners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: