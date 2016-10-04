Oct 4 Entra ASA :

* Kristiansand Municipality has signed a 20 year lease contract for a new school building of 2,250 sqm to be built in Kongsgård Alle 20 in Kristiansand

* Kristiansand Municipality have furthermore agreed to extend their current lease contract for 12,170 sqm by 6 years until 2038

* New build is expected to be finalised in June 2018 Source text for Eikon:

