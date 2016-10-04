Singapore private home sales in April doubles from year earlier
SINGAPORE, May 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers more than doubled in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Oct 4 Entra ASA :
* Kristiansand Municipality has signed a 20 year lease contract for a new school building of 2,250 sqm to be built in Kongsgård Alle 20 in Kristiansand
* Kristiansand Municipality have furthermore agreed to extend their current lease contract for 12,170 sqm by 6 years until 2038
* New build is expected to be finalised in June 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events