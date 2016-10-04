Oct 4 Tele2 AB
* Says the board of directors has decided on an
approximately SEK 3 billion rights issue supported by the main
shareholder
* Says the largest shareholder Kinnevik has committed to
subscribe for its pro rata share of the Rights Issue and
Nordea Bank AB has entered into a standby underwriting
commitment, subject to customary conditions, for the remaining
portion of the Rights Issue
* Says the acquisition of TDC Sweden is not conditional upon
equity financing as Tele2 has available funds and existing
credit facilities in place to finance the acquisition
* Says Tele2 estimates annualized run-rate OPEX and CAPEX
synergies to amount to approximately SEK 300 million, with
additional one-off CAPEX synergies estimated to amount to SEK
200 million
* Says Tele2 also expects positive effects from
cross-selling (which are not included in the above synergy
estimates)
* Says estimates the integration costs and other one-off
costs required to achieve synergies to amount to approximately
SEK 750 million
